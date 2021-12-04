5 held over scam involving takeover of WhatsApp accounts

Five people have been arrested for suspected links to a scam involving the takeover of WhatsApp accounts.

Criminal Investigation Department officers arrested four men - aged between 27 and 37 - and a 34-year-old woman in an operation conducted earlier this week, said the police yesterday.

Three of the men are also being investigated for drug-related offences.

"During the operation, an array of mobile phones, a laptop, tablets, bank cards, substances believed to be controlled drugs, and drug-related paraphernalia were seized," the police said.

Syndicates operating such scams work to steal a WhatsApp account's six-digit verification code. They then use it to lock out the genuine user of the account.

In a variant of the scam, syndicate members pretend to be friends and relatives of the genuine user of the WhatsApp account and request online gift cards.

The police said one of the men arrested - a 37-year-old - was charged on Wednesday with unauthorised access to computer material. He has been remanded for further investigation.

Investigations against the other four suspects are ongoing.

The police said first-time offenders convicted of knowingly causing a computer to perform any function for the purpose of securing access without authority to any program or data held in any computer may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those who reoffend may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both, if found guilty.

The police yesterday provided tips for users to protect their WhatsApp accounts:

•Do not share your WhatsApp account verification codes with anyone.

•Be wary of unusual requests received over WhatsApp, even if sent by WhatsApp contacts.

•Protect your WhatsApp account by enabling the "Two-Step Verification" feature, which is accessed via the settings function.

•Change your voicemail account's default personal identification number to avoid easy access by scammers, or deactivate the feature if you have no use for it.

Anyone who has information related to such crimes, or is in doubt, can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000. They can also submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness