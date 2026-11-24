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MOM said it takes a serious view of illegal platform work and will take enforcement action against foreigners working illegally as platform workers and those who abet such offences.

SINGAPORE – Five men were hauled to court on Nov 24 and charged with employment offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Two of them are foreigners who had performed delivery work without valid work passes by using food delivery accounts registered to Singaporeans, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement.

According to charge sheets, Zhang Jiaqi, 28, a Chinese national, worked as a food delivery rider between February and September 2025 without a valid work pass.

Malaysian Chan Sikeen, 35, committed the same offence between May and July 2025, the charge sheets stated.

The other three Singaporeans were charged with abetting such offences by facilitating access to the delivery accounts.

Ernest Ong Qi Xiang, 28, had allegedly allowed Chan to use his Grab account to make food deliveries.

Tan Teck Lye, 26, allowed a person named Zhang Tianhua to work as a foodpanda delivery rider between January and June 2025.

Zhang Tianhua had a work pass that permitted him to work as a carpenter at the time.

Tan also faces another charge for conspiring with Zhang Tianhua and another person named Chun Kah Hui to cheat foodpanda.

The alleged offence involved allowing Zhang Tianhua to use Chun’s account to make 2,321 food deliveries between February and June 2025.

The fifth person, Muhammad Zhafran Mohamed Nasir, 35, allowed another person to use his Deliveroo account to work as a food delivery rider between October 2024 and January 2025.

MOM said it takes a serious view of illegal platform work and will take enforcement action against foreigners working illegally as platform workers and those who abet such offences.

Foreigners who are self-employed without a valid work pass can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, they will be barred from working in Singapore.

Those who abet such offences can face the same penalties.

MOM said members of the public who are aware of suspicious employment activities can report them through the ministry’s “Report an Infringement” eService.

All information provided will be kept confidential, said the ministry.

The cases against the five men will be heard again in January.