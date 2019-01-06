5 arrested for drink driving in islandwide operation

Four men and a woman were arrested on Friday during an islandwide anti-drink driving enforcement operation conducted by the Traffic Police.

The five, aged between 21 and 49, failed a test for alcohol consumption and were arrested for drink driving.

During the operation, 30 drivers were stopped and tested.

The highest breathalyser test result was 55 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than the prescribed legal limit of 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Those convicted of drink driving for the first time can be fined between $1,000 and $5,000, and may be banned from driving for at least a year, depending on the results of their breathalyser tests.

As this will result in their licences being invalid afterwards, they will have to retake and pass their driving tests if they wish to obtain their licences again.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $30,000 and jailed for up to three years. They may also receive up to six strokes of the cane if they cause death or serious injury.

Deputy commander of Traffic Police, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Anthony Yap, said: "The Traffic Police conduct regular enforcement operations against irresponsible motorists who choose to put themselves and other road users in danger by drink driving.

"Drink driving is a serious offence and the Traffic Police will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against motorists who choose to drink and drive."

In the first nine months of last year, there were 126 drink-driving accidents - a 22.3 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2017.

The number of casualties from such accidents also increased to 160 in the first nine months of last year, up from 126 in the same period in 2017.

On Dec 21, the police launched the Anti-Drink Drive Campaign 2018 at Zouk in Clarke Quay.

At the time, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said: "We are considering stiffer penalties - higher fines, longer disqualification periods and lengthier jail terms. This will further strengthen the deterrent effect of our laws."