48 nightlife outlets caught for various rule breaches

Forty-eight public entertainment and nightlife outlets, some of which were unlicensed, were caught for breaching various rules during multi-agency islandwide enforcement checks between April 19 and June 14.

The police, in a statement yesterday, said seven of the outlets had flouted Covid-19 regulations.

The breaches included failing to minimise physical interactions between customers and non-customers, failing to implement a system of checks for vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, and not ensuring patrons wore masks while indoors.

The other outlets breached regulations such as the Public Entertainments Act 1958 and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

The checks took place at 1,543 outlets across the island and were carried out by the police and various agencies.

Four closure orders and six composition fines of $1,000 each were issued to operators for breaching safe management measures, while unmasked patrons were given composition fines ranging from $300 to $1,000.

A total of 71 men and 32 women, aged between 16 and 52, were arrested for various offences such as being members of unlawful societies, possession of offensive weapons in a public place, causing annoyance while drunk and working without a valid work permit.

Twenty-seven of the women were arrested for allegedly working at nightlife establishments as freelance hostesses by providing companionship and drinking with patrons without a valid work permit. The women, who were Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, were aged between 24 and 53.

In a set of checks on April 24, an outlet in a shopping centre in Outram Road was found allowing a group of 11 unmasked patrons to gather within its premises.

The operator was issued a 10-day closure order and given a $1,000 composition fine.

This took place four days after seven of its patrons were arrested during a check for being members of unlawful societies.

Those found guilty of providing public entertainment without a valid licence may be fined up to $20,000.

Those who do not comply with safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.