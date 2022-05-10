Man arrested for allegedly throwing glass bottles from Tanjong Pagar block

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing glass bottles onto a corridor of a residential block in Tanjong Pagar from height.

The police on Tuesday (May 10) said in a statement that they had arrested the man after receiving several reports that items had been thrown onto the corridor of level 31 of a residential block in Gopeng Street.

They said they had received the reports between May 6 and Tuesday.

Using images from police cameras, officers arrested the man on Tuesday.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with committing a rash act - an offence which carries a prison term of up to six months, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

The police said: "The Police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."

In 2019, delivery driver Nasiari Sunee, 73, died after Australian Andrew Gosling threw a glass bottle from the seventh storey of a condominium in Spottiswoode Park Road, striking the grandfather of nine on the head.

Gosling was sentenced to five years and six months in jail this year for committing a rash act.