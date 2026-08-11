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4 years’ jail for ex-sales manager who cheated 2 firms, causing over $726k in losses

Seno Kunihide also committed forgery for the purpose of cheating involving a third firm.

SINGAPORE – A former sales manager was sentenced to four years’ jail on Aug 11 after he cheated two companies, causing more than US$537,000 (over S$726,000 according to court documents ) in losses.

Seno Kunihide, 50, who was sales manager at communications technology provider NEC Asia Pacific from September 2020 to April 2022, also committed forgery for the purpose of cheating involving a third firm , causing another US$120,000 in losses.

The Singaporean had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of cheating and one count of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Court documents stated that Seno was introduced to the owner of electronic products supplier JEB Innovations & Technologies on or around July 15, 2021, after Seno mentioned that NEC wanted to buy two servers urgently.

Purporting to act on NEC’s behalf, Seno duped JEB into delivering multiple devices including the two servers, over six occasions between July 15 and Oct 9, 2021.

The devices were sent to addresses he had provided and were worth $45,620 and nearly US$74,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Ng said Seno had intended to resell these devices to China-based company Topstar Technology Industrial Co .

To support the deception, Seno used numerous documents bearing NEC’s stamp and electronic signature, and an e-mail address with its e-mail domain, when corresponding with JEB and JEB’s owner.

He eventually managed to make $45,620 and nearly US$11,000 in repayments to JEB, leading to a loss of over US$63,000.

NEC found out about Seno’s acts of deception after it received a demand letter from JEB dated Jan 12, 2022.

By using a similar method, Seno duped Asiacloud Solutions, which dealt with computer parts, into believing that NEC had authorised him to buy 90 graphics cards worth nearly US$892,000 on or around Oct 6, 2021.

Asiacloud then delivered nearly US$805,000 to Hong Kong-based company Star World International Technology to buy the graphics cards.

For this case, Seno managed to arrange for payments totalling nearly US$330,500, leading to a loss of about US$474,300 for Asiacloud.

He was found out when Asiacloud sent a letter of demand to NEC .

Without revealing details, the prosecutor said: “The accused’s deception led to NEC being sued in civil proceedings by Asiacloud, thus dragging NEC, an innocent party, into the matter.”

Separately, Seno also committed forgery in 2021 by making a false document – a quotation – bearing details about his own bank account.

He then sent it to Topstar for the purported sale of 400 computer-related cards.

He did so to dupe the company into making payments totalling US$128,000 into the account.

The DPP said the money was used to pay JEB and other companies, and Topstar suffered a loss of US$120,000.

Seno’s employment with NEC was terminated on April 19, 2022, and he was declared bankrupt in December 2024. He was arrested in July 2025.