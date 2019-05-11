4 teenagers among 5 investigated for cheating involving iTunes transactions and mobile OTPs

SINGAPORE - Four teenagers and a 20-year-old man are under investigation for their involvement in a series of cheating cases, the police said in a statement on Saturday (May 11).

On Tuesday, the authorities received a report that a victim was allegedly cheated by her friend, a 13-year-old boy, into providing him with a one-time pin (OTP) received on her mobile phone.

The victim later found that over $500 of unauthorised iTunes transactions were made under her mobile phone line.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 13-year-old boy, along with two other youths aged 13 and 17, were asked by a 17-year-old boy to provide mobile phone numbers of potential victims, as well as the OTPs that subsequently appeared on the victims' phones.

They were promised $100 for every mobile phone number and accompanying OTP provided, but did not receive any payments.

It is believed that there are at least five other victims involved, the police said.

On Thursday, officers from the Bedok Police Division arrested the 17-year-old boy who asked the trio to provide the mobile phone information.

Upon further investigations, the police found that he subsequently sold the mobile phone numbers and accompanying OTPs to a 20-year-old man for $50 per set.

The 20-year-old used the information to purchase in-game credits and sold the credits to buyers for cash.

He was arrested on Friday and is due to be charged with cheating.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years, and fined.

The police are investigating the four teenagers' involvement in the case.