4 months' jail for man who duped employer into paying more than $1m to accomplices

SINGAPORE - A principal facilities manager of SMM, the facilities management arm of infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong Group, duped SMM into paying more than $1 million to his accomplices in a ruse involving secret profits.

Former manager Ong Kah Heng earned up to $60,000 from the scheme.

To commit the offences between 2005 and 2012, the Singaporean worked with the directors of two firms that were SMM's approved sub-contractors.

They are Yap Kok Leong, 55, from construction company Daycon, and Leong Swee Sum from A-One Contracting Services, which deals with interior decoration. As a result of the ruse, SMM paid the two firms for jobs they did not perform.

Ong, 60, was sentenced on Monday (Aug 17) to four months' jail after pleading guilty to an amalgamated cheating charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said that as part of its business, SMM tendered for maintenance contracts with its clients. It also acted as a managing agent of the respective sites under the contracts.

One of the sites was Paya Lebar Airbase, and Ong was posted there in 2005. As part of his job scope, he was tasked to oversee the site's maintenance.

The DPP said that to purportedly cope with delays at the work site involving ad-hoc minor repair works, Ong asked the workers already performing jobs onsite to help out with the outstanding tasks.

After that, he paid them fixed amounts in cash upfront.

DPP Ong added: "The accused did so with the dishonest intention of subsequently claiming reimbursement for the expenses and also obtaining a profit for himself.

"The accused knew that he was not permitted to do so, and was supposed to engage approved subcontractors to perform these works in compliance with SMM's protocols."

To get reimbursement for these expenses and obtain profits, Ong proposed that Yap submit invoices through Daycon to SMM.

He told Yap that the works would be carried out by workers he had earlier engaged and that this would be done without SMM's knowledge.

Yap agreed and asked for formal invoices to be submitted to Daycon so that he could process the payments.

Ong asked Yap to have the invoices submitted to SMM under his father's name: Ong Teow Eng.

The DPP said: "The accused and Yap also agreed that Daycon would make payment to 'Ong Teow Eng' once payment was received by Daycon from SMM.

"The two also agreed that Yap would (retain) 10 per cent of the amount invoiced by 'Ong Teow Eng' to Daycon.

"In reality, Ong Teow Eng was not involved in the above arrangement... Yap knew that the payments to 'Ong Teow Eng' would go to the accused."

The court heard that the offences linked to Daycon involved 110 invoices for a total value of more than $1,072,000. Yap's case is still pending.

Ong also cheated SMM with a similar ruse by roping in Leong in 2009 .

The offence linked to A-One involved one invoice for more than $17,000. The DPP said that Ong later gave Leong $2,000.

Court documents did not state how the offences came to light but SMM later started civil action against Ong for breach of duties owed to it.

He agreed to pay the firm more than $20,000 to settle the matter.

Offenders convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to three years and fined.