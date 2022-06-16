4 months' jail for former aesthetics doctor who caused liposuction patient's death in 2009

SINGAPORE - A former aesthetics doctor has been jailed for four months for giving a liposuction patient an excessive dosage of sedative that he was not trained to administer, leading to his death in 2009.

His sentencing on Thursday (June 16) marks the end to the high-profile case that was Singapore's first recorded death resulting from aesthetic treatment.

Wong Meng Hang had failed to monitor the patient after delivering the potent sedative, then lied about the sedative given and details of the botched operation.

Wong, 46, had pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Franklin Heng Ang Tee, the chief executive of a property management firm, by a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide.

He was accused alongside his assistant Zhu Xiu Chun, a doctor who is also known as Myint Myint Kyi, 58, whose case is still pending.

In sentencing, the judge said that Wong's actions were the sole and direct cause of Mr Heng's death, but noted that the lengthy duration of court proceedings warranted a shorter jail term.

Wong, assisted by Zhu, had performed liposuction at Reves Clinic in Orchard Road on Dec 30, 2009, on Mr Heng, then 44, who consented to the procedure, according to court documents.

Despite not being trained to use this drug, the doctors administered an excessive dose of propofol, a potent sedative that had led to the death of pop singer Michael Jackson in June 2009.

Wong instructed Zhu to increase the drug dosage whenever Mr Heng was observed showing any signs of responding to pain stimulation or discomfort.

The dosage proved excessive, and Mr Heng fell into a state of deep sedation.

After the procedure, Mr Heng was left unattended in the room by Wong and Zhu for at least five minutes, with only Ms Hong Jie Ying, 32, present. She worked at the clinic as a nurse, but was not registered as one.

Deep sedation raises the risk of airway depression. Mr Heng suffocated after his airway collapsed, and both doctors tried to resuscitate him while the receptionist called for an ambulance.