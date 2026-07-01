4 men face 5 charges in total after Singapore’s largest seizure of illegally imported Kpods

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Kong Qi Cong (centre) being escorted by auxiliary police officers and HSA investigation officers to a multi-storey carpark at Block 226D Compassvale Walk on June 30.

SINGAPORE – Four men are now facing a total of five charges involving etomidate-laced vape devices following the largest seizure of illegally imported Kpods into Singapore.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at the Woodlands Checkpoint recovered 12,273 Kpods worth over $800,000 from 161 parcels hidden in a car in May.

All four Singaporeans, who were allegedly linked to a syndicate that supplied Kpods in the city-state, appeared in a district court on July 1.

Three of them – Michael Jordan Tan Wei Hui, 31; Kong Qi Cong, 32; and Willy Poh Wei Li, 32 – face one charge each.

Kong and Poh are accused of being in possession of Kpods, while Tan allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with another man to deliver etomidate-laced products.

The fourth man, Tobias Tan Wei An, 27, faces two Kpod-related charges for offences including trafficking a Class C controlled drug .

Drugs under the classification have lower potential for harm than Class A and Class B drugs, but are still deemed dangerous enough to warrant strict control.

Such drugs include etomidate and the hypnotic drug Erimin-5 (nimetazepam).

The case also involved the first suspected transnational etomidate vaporiser pod supply syndicate being investigated under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, said the Health Sciences Authority in an earlier statement.

The men’s pre-trial conferences will take place in August.

Tobias Tan allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with Cornelius Goh Shao Zhi, 18, to traffic a Class C controlled drug .

The Singaporean teenager, whose case is pending, is accused of having 107 etomidate-laced pods for trafficking in a Tampines flat at around 2pm on April 4.

Separately, Tobias Tan and Michael Jordan Tan allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with Singaporean Muhammad Danial Mohd Shahri , 25, to deliver products containing etomidate .

Danial, whose case is also pending, is accused of having 39 Kpods in a Sumang Walk flat in Punggol at around 7pm on May 17.

Poh and Kong are accused of committing their offences on June 23.

Kong allegedly had 1,000 Kpods in a Teck Whye Avenue flat shortly after 7am that day.

At around the same time, Poh allegedly had 111 Kpods in a Tampines flat.

Kpods are vapes that contain “juice” mixed with potent ingredients such as etomidate or ketamine.

When vaped, etomidate enters the lungs directly and may trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and even psychosis.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, the penalty for using or possessing vaporisers containing etomidate, now listed as a specified psychoactive substance, can result in a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $20,000.