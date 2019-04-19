4 arrested, $45,000 worth of drugs seized

Three Singaporeans and one Malaysian have been arrested for suspected drug activities, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday.

Around $45,000 worth of drugs were seized in an operation.

A 38-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Tuesday night in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13 for suspected drug trafficking.

He discarded a sling bag containing two bundles of Ice, weighing 276g in total, prior to the arrest.

The man violently resisted arrest, the CNB said in a release.

Narcotics officers raided his residential unit in Teck Whye Avenue, where 80 Ecstasy tablets, three Erimin-5 tablets and about 2g of Ice were recovered.

CNB officers also arrested a second suspect, a 31-year-old Malaysian man at Woodlands Checkpoint on the same day.

The Malaysian man is believed to have met up with the 38-year-old Singaporean around Woodlands before he was arrested.

About $5,100 in cash was recovered from the Malaysian.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of two more Singaporean suspects - a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man - in the Temple Street area early on Wednesday.

Around 1.2kg of cannabis and 80 Ecstasy tablets were seized from the car which the suspects were in.

The 21-year-old woman is allegedly associated with the 38-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday.

The CNB is investigating the drug activities of the suspects.

The bureau said that 1.21kg of cannabis and 278g of Ice can feed the addiction of 173 and 159 abusers for a week, respectively.

Choo Yun Ting