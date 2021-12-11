$3k fine for woman who used force on maid

A mother-and-daughter pair pulled a maid's arms to try to drag her out of a Housing Board flat after the Myanmar national said she wanted to stop working for the daughter's household.

The mother, Hai Yulan, also grabbed the maid's shoulders when she resisted.

A district court heard yesterday that Hai's daughter, Bai Yihong, now 34, then rained blows on the maid and kicked her.

Deputy public prosecutor Claire Poh said the victim cut her lips and bled when one of the tutor's kicks caused her to hit a wheelchair.

The 31-year-old maid, whose name has been redacted from court documents, alerted the police.

Following the incident in November last year, she now experiences heart palpitations.

Hai, now 57, was yesterday given the maximum fine of $3,000 after she pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force on the maid.

Bai was earlier charged with multiple counts of assault and her case is still pending. Both women are Chinese nationals.

DPP Poh said the maid started working in the family's Hougang flat on Nov 17, 2019.

She added: "During the time of her employment, the victim was unhappy as Bai had hit her on various occasions."

On Nov 5 last year, the maid had a stomachache and saw a doctor. Bai then told the helper to stay with her in-laws in another flat. The maid complied.

The next day, Hai and her daughter went to fetch the maid home.

DPP Poh said: "The victim refused (to return home) and informed Bai that she did not want to work for her anymore. Bai started to scold the victim and accused her of stealing items from the house.

"Bai added that if the victim claimed that Bai had hit her, she should call the police. The victim started crying."

According to court documents, Bai then shouted at the maid, telling her to pack her belongings and "get lost". The maid did not budge.

Bai then pulled the victim by her arm with the intention to drag her out of the flat, said the DPP. Hai also pulled her other arm and grabbed her shoulders.

The attack stopped after the victim started bleeding. Another maid inside the flat called the agent, who arrived to accompany the victim to lodge a police report.

For using criminal force on a maid, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $3,000.