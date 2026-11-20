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$3b money laundering case: Su Haijin, fugitive linked to probe to lose $93m in assets in UK

Su Haijin has now agreed to surrender 75% of his assets, which include two London properties in Oxford Street and Princes Street.

SINGAPORE – Two people linked to the largest case of money laundering in Singapore will have to surrender £55 million (S$93 million) worth of assets to the authorities in Britain.

Su Haijin, 43, and Xu Haika, 44, agreed to hand over their assets in settlements that were approved by England’s High Court on Nov 12.

The assets include cash, property and alcohol that were frozen and seized as part of criminal investigations.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had obtained Unexplained Wealth Orders and freezing orders against Su in 2025.

The agency froze £45 million of his assets on the basis that they were the proceeds of money laundering derived from illegal gambling and overseas scam centres.

Su subsequently agreed to surrender 75% of the assets, including two London properties in Oxford Street and Princes Street, £2.6 million of rental income and £300,000 in a bank account.

Su, who held citizenship with Cyprus, China, Cambodia, Turkey and Saint Lucia, was one of 10 foreigners convicted in 2024 in Singapore’s largest case of money laundering involving $3 billion worth of cash and assets.

The 10 were nabbed in the early hours of Aug 15, 2023, when the police in Singapore conducted simultaneous raids across the island at various locations.

During the raid on his residence at Ewart Park, Su tried to evade arrest by jumping off the second-floor balcony of the good class bungalow and hiding in a drain.

He fractured his hands and legs and had to undergo several surgeries.

He was jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges, with another 11 charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

In total, Su forfeited over $165 million worth of assets to the state and was deported to Cambodia.

The Straits Times previously reported that Su was listed as the owner of an entire floor of units, worth more than $15.4 million, at the Grande Downtown, a luxury development directly opposite the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Refused to answer

Xu was confirmed as one of 17 other foreigners linked to the case in Singapore. He is the beneficial owner of UK-based companies Rong Hai Development and Rong Fa Development, which were used to buy 16 new flats in London in 2023 for £24.7 million.

This was uncovered and reported in 2025 by ST and investigative reporting group Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

NCA, which obtained an Unexplained Wealth Order against Xu in June 2026, had asked him to explain the source of funds he used to purchase properties in London, but he chose not to answer and settled instead.

In Xu’s case, the NCA will sell the properties and keep 75% of the proceeds and another £1.2 million in rental income. He will receive what is left after NCA’s costs of selling the properties is deducted.

The settlements come in the wake of similar action against Su Binghai, 37, who is also linked to the money laundering group.

In 2025, the agency recovered assets worth more than £20 million, including three dinosaur fossils and London property deemed to represent the proceeds of crime.

To date, the NCA has seized around £75 million worth of assets from the money laundering ring.

In a statement, the agency said it has been and will be making increasing use of Unexplained Wealth Orders to recover criminal assets to protect the public from organised crime.