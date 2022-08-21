$3.8m payout for parents of victim in motorcycle accident

She was a paramedic trainee who loved to travel, play the guitar and piano, and do cartwheels.

But ever since a motorcycle accident in 2019, Ms Nuruljannah Razib has been minimally conscious and requires round-the-clock care at her family home.

She was a pillion rider in the incident and the bike she was travelling on had collided with another.

Earlier this month, a court approved a settlement payout of $3.8 million to her parents, who were acting on her behalf.

Both riders involved had earlier accepted full blame in a negligence lawsuit, and their insurers will pay the compensation.

The amount is believed to be among the highest reported in a settlement for a motorcycle accident claim here.

Ms Nuruljannah's parents, Mr Mohammad Razib Samsudin and Madam Anisah Salim, both 53, said the money will help the family provide care for their daughter for the rest of her life.

Speaking in their five-room flat in Pasir Ris last week, Madam Anisah, a primary school art teacher, said: "Her dreams are shattered. She loved to travel. She went to Europe and said she wanted to take me to the Louvre... It's heart-rending for us as parents. But our focus now is on helping her."

In May last year, a High Court judge apportioned 70 per cent liability to motorcyclist Calvin Loo, then 23, and 30 per cent to the second defendant, Mr See Toh Yew Mun, then 48.

Mr Loo was Ms Nuruljannah's colleague at the Singapore Civil Defence Force and motorcyclist of the bike she was riding on.

Ms Nuruljannah's parents were represented by lawyers Michael Han and Jamie Neo from Hoh Law Corporation.

Mr Han told The Sunday Times: "Nuruljannah is receiving the best care any child can ever ask for, and that is for us the defining high point of this entire legal process."

On Feb 11, 2019, Ms Nuruljannah, now 25, was a pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by Mr Loo in Bartley Road East. The two motorcycles in the incident collided near the slip road towards Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 in the direction of Tampines Avenue 10.

Although she was wearing a helmet, Ms Nuruljannah suffered a traumatic brain injury and critical skull fractures, in addition to injuries to her spine, hands and face.

She was hospitalised for 316 days at Changi General Hospital.

Her mother, who recalled spending sleepless nights at the hospital for two weeks, said: "The doctors said it was time to call relatives and friends. She had three days left...

"They said she wasn't showing good signs, so our friends and family and her friends came for prayers.

"And she made it through."

The option of putting their daughter in a home was never a serious consideration. Said Mr Razib, visibly upset as he spoke: "She said she would never send her grandma to a nursing home, she would take care of her; so how could we do that to her?"

His wife recalled: "She had also told me that she would take care of me (when I was old)."

Their flat has been converted into what the family calls Ward 555 - a play on the block number. Ramps were installed, doors were widened, and wheelchairs and other machinery brought in to hoist Ms Nuruljannah out of bed and help her with rehabilitation. These now occupy most of the space in the living room.

Renovations to the flat to accommodate her heavy medical equipment cost $11,000, and the parents estimate that close to an additional $7,000 a month is spent to care for their daughter, not including hospital visits.

When asked if Ms Nuruljannah knows what is happening, Mr Razib, a leather craftsman, said: "We hope so. There isn't a clear indication, but doctors say patients like her may somehow just be aware."

He added that they have established a communication system - Ms Nuruljannah now blinks twice for "yes".

"I'll say 'Jannah Jannah, this is baba' and we'll give her a while and then she blinks," he said.

Ms Nuruljannah, who has an older brother, 27, and a younger sister, 21, had six months left to complete her SCDF paramedic training when the accident occurred.

Madam Anisah, when asked about her feelings towards Mr Loo, said: "Of course I'm upset that it happened, but being angry would take a toll on me because I know that nothing can be done to change this situation.

"Whatever we do now is to help her recover and (being angry doesn't help). And she needs a lot of help."

She added that the family is continually praying and giving their all to help her daughter on her long road to recovery.

"We will not give up hope," said Madam Anisah.