3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found

A total of 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found among a consignment of frozen food in a Malaysia-registered refrigerated lorry at the Tuas checkpoint at 5.30am on Wednesday. An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer had spotted anomalies in scanned images of the vehicle and directed its 37-year-old male driver to pull it aside for further checks. The Malaysian driver was accompanied by another Malaysian man, 25. The case was handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation. Any vehicle used in the commission of such offences is liable to be forfeited, said the ICA.