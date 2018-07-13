3.2kg of cannabis worth $32,000 seized at Woodlands checkpoint; three men arrested

SINGAPORE - Three men were arrested for suspected drug trafficking, and 3.2kg of cannabis worth about $32,000 was seized late Wednesday night (July 11) and early Thursday morning at the Woodlands checkpoint.

During checks, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found four cling-wrapped bundles of suspected controlled drugs hidden in a bag in a Malaysia-registered car at around 11.15pm on Wednesday.

The bundles were later found to contain 204g of cannabis worth around $2,000.

A 71-year-old male Singapore permanent resident was arrested and handed to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

An hour later, at 12.25am on Thursday, ICA officers found about 3kg of cannabis - worth about $30,000 - wrapped in aluminium foil in the boot of another car.

The driver, 67, and his passenger, 38, were arrested and handed over to the CNB. Both are Singaporean males.

Under the Misuse of Drug Act, those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

In a joint statement on Friday morning, the ICA and CNB said that Singapore's borders are the first line of defence in safeguarding the nation's security.

"The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," the agencies said.