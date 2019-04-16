32 nabbed for illegal horse betting activities; cellphones, pagers and $12,500 in cash seized

SINGAPORE - Thirty-two people, aged between 39 and 79, were nabbed by the police for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

Of the 32 arrested, 29 were men while three were women, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (April 16).

In an islandwide operation on Sunday, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions raided multiple locations including Jurong West, Chai Chee and Hougang, resulting in the arrests.

During the operation, about $12,490 in cash, as well as mobile phones, pagers and documents such as betting records, were seized by the police.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the 32 suspects are believed to have been involved in various roles, including illegal bookmakers, runners and punters.

Under the Betting Act, any person who is convicted of betting with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

A person convicted of bookmaking will be fined at least $20,000 and at most $200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

Under the Remote Gambling Act, a person who is convicted of betting using remote communication or with a remote gambling service that is not provided by an exempt operator can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

The police are investigating the suspects.

The police said that they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, regardless of their roles.

Members of the public were also advised to stay away from of all forms of illegal gambling activities.