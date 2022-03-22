32 arrested after police busts at public entertainment and nightlife joints in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A two-week crackdown on crime at public entertainment and nightlife joints here has put 32 people under investigation.

Among those arrested are 26 men, aged between 16 and 41 who were nabbed for allegedly being involved in unlawful societies.

Another three people - a man and two women - were also arrested after causing trouble during the arrest of one of the 26 men.

The police said on Tuesday (March 22) that the operation, which was conducted between Feb 25 and March 11, saw 364 people and 100 establishments that pivoted to food and beverage operations get checked for crime and their safe management measures.

The operation was led by the Secret Societies Branch of Criminal Investigation Department and supported by the seven police land divisions and the Singapore Food Agency.

Also arrested were two men, aged 29 and 32, who were wanted by the police.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested for having an offensive weapon - a pair of ice tongs - with him in Circular Road. He is said to have tried to get rid of the weapon when he was approached by police officers.

Another man, 30, allegedly caused public disturbance when police officers arrested his brother for being a suspected member of an unlawful society at the junction of Lorong Telok and Circular Road.

A woman, 29, is accused of interfering with the arrest of the 30-year-old man by pulling the police officers away. She was arrested for obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions.

The only other woman arrested in the bust, a 28-year-old, was arrested for using abusive language against a public servant after allegedly shouting vulgarities at police officers during the same incident.

Police said investigations into the 32 are ongoing. They warned of their zero tolerance towards secret society and unlawful activities, and said they will continue to do regular checks on public entertainment and nightlife establishments.

Those convicted of being a member of an unlawful society face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.