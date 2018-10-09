31 arrested for suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities

SINGAPORE - Thirty-one people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities, the police said on Tuesday (Oct 9).

In a statement, the police said the arrests were made in an islandwide operation conducted on Sunday.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the six police land divisions had conducted raids in multiple locations, including King George's Avenue, Teban Gardens Road, Whampoa Drive, Ang Mo Kio, Eunos and Boon Lay, resulting in the arrest of 27 men and four women.

The suspects are aged between 45 and 78.

Preliminary investigations found that these suspects are believed to have been involved in various roles, including as illegal bookmakers, runners as well as gamblers.

Police also seized about $15,000 in cash, mobile phones, pens, pagers and documents, such as betting records, during the operation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Betting Act, any person convicted of betting with a bookmaker can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

Any person convicted of involvement in bookmaking can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $200,000.

The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, regardless of their roles.

Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities, the police added.