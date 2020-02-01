30 weeks' jail sought for man who filmed housemates in shower

The prosecution has urged the court to sentence a former Yale-NUS College student, who filmed four of his female housemates showering on campus, to at least 30 weeks' jail.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that the 26-year-old "must be deterred against future offending".

The DPP stressed that he had abused his housemates' trust and that students at hostels were entitled to safety and privacy at their "second homes".

Defence lawyer Josephus Tan from Invictus Law Corporation pleaded for his client to be given 20 weeks' jail, saying that he has an "extremely strong propensity for reform" and had won multiple scholarship as well as sporting awards.

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims' identities, pleaded guilty on Jan 13 to eight counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Another 16 similar charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

He committed the offences between August 2017 and March last year. They involved at least four different women as some of the other victims were unidentified.

The offender has already been dismissed from Yale-NUS College for breaching its "code of conduct and for posing a safety risk to (its) community", said its executive vice-president of academic affairs, Professor Joanne Roberts.

The dismissal took effect from the end of October last year.

DPP Lim told the court that the man and his victims stayed in individual bedrooms at the same suite on campus.

The four women were 22 years old at the time of the offences.

One of them returned to the suite at around 8pm on March 3 last year with her boyfriend and entered their common bathroom to take a shower.

About five minutes later, the offender made his way to the closed bathroom door, placed his mobile phone above it and used the device to record her in the nude.

The woman heard noises outside and spotted the offender's feet when she peered under the gap of the bathroom door.

She looked up and shouted for her boyfriend when she spotted the mobile phone. She then wrapped herself in a towel and ran out of the bathroom.

The offender immediately sprinted to the living room, sat on a sofa and deleted the four-second video he had shot. He also got rid of other incriminating videos.

The victim lodged a police report on March 13 last year and officers later seized from the man items such as his mobile phone and hard drive.

The incriminating videos were then retrieved following a forensic examination.

He will be sentenced next Friday.