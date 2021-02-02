3 years' jail for woman who abused family friend

A woman who joined her family members in abusing a mildly intellectually disabled friend so severely that she almost died was sentenced yesterday to three years' jail and ordered to pay $1,000 in compensation to the victim.

Hasniza Ismail, 40, committed acts such as chaining the victim up to a metal plate fixed to a wall and hitting her with a baseball bat. The Singaporean was the fourth person linked to the woman's horrific abuse to be dealt with in court.

Last year, her Egyptian brother-in-law Hany Aboubakr Abdelkarim Abdelfattah, 33, was sentenced to three weeks' jail for assaulting the victim, now 30.

Her brother Muhammad Iskandar Ismail, 32, was jailed for two months and four weeks, and another brother, Muhammad Iski Ismail, 30, for eight months' jail on Jan 7 this year.

That same day, Hasniza also admitted to one count each of wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and perverting the course of justice.

Her sister Haslinda Ismail, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of twisting the victim's toe with a pair of pliers until it fractured.

Haslinda is expected to be sentenced tomorrow. The women's mother, Hasmah Sulong, 70, is also accused of taking part in the acts of torment and her case is pending.

The victim, now 30, was a secondary school friend of Hasniza's brother, Mr Muhammad Isafi Ismail, and worked in a fast-food restaurant.

She got to know the rest of his family and grew close to them over time. After running away from home in early 2016, the woman moved into their flat at Block 714 Woodlands Drive 70, where she stayed rent-free.

Some time between May and June 2016, Haslinda confronted the victim for performing sexual acts on her husband.

From then on, several members of the family abused the victim repeatedly. These included knocking out her teeth with a hammer and splashing boiling water on her.

The victim initially slept in the living room but Haslinda later accused the woman of stealing from her.

On her mother's request, Hasniza bought a metal chain to restrain the victim at night. The court heard that a metal plate with a hook was later installed on a wall and the victim was chained to it.

Due to the repeated acts of abuse, the woman's condition became so dire that Hasniza called for an ambulance on Jan 16, 2018. The victim was taken to hospital in a "near death state".

She was discharged from hospital on April 20, 2018.