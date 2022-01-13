3 years' jail, caning for man who attacked wife's suspected lover

SINGAPORE - Suspecting his estranged wife of having an extramarital affair, he tracked down the man he believed was involved with her and assaulted him.

After injuring the victim in the attack in which his wife's uncle, cousin, and the cousin's girlfriend also took part, the offender stripped him, took videos of his genitals and sent a clip to over 500 of his contacts.

The offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity, was on Thursday (Jan 13) sentenced to three years' jail, four strokes of the cane and a $1,500 fine.

He had pleaded guilty earlier to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, distributing intimate recordings and acting in a disorderly manner.

The court heard that the offender and his wife, 37, were undergoing divorce proceedings at the time of the offences.

At around 10pm on Feb 7, 2020, the group of four waited for the wife near her home as they suspected her of being unfaithful.

Court documents do not disclose if the wife was indeed having an affair with the 37-year-old victim.

They spotted her entering the victim's car and tailed it in three vehicles.

The victim was driving towards Woodlands Checkpoint when the husband and his wife's cousin decided to "trap" the man.

The husband stopped his car behind the victim's vehicle while the cousin halted in front of it. The cousin asked his girlfriend to record the incident, the court heard.

The cousin and the husband confronted the victim who refused to get out of his car. He did so only after the husband kicked its side mirror.

At a grass patch by the roadside, the two men rained blows on the victim. The wife's uncle arrived soon after and joined the assault.

When the wife tried to intervene, her uncle slapped her and dragged her by the neck. Her husband spat at her and abused her with vulgar language.

The husband used the victim's mobile phone to record the man's bare genitals, with the clip sent to more than 500 of the latter's contacts via WhatsApp to humiliate him. They included his colleagues, friends and neighbours.

The police arrived 30 minutes later and arrested the group.