3 years, 10 months' jail for man who funded friend's move to join ISIS

A Singaporean businessman gave a Malaysian man more than $1,000 to facilitate the latter's journey to Syria to become a fighter for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Mohamed Kazali Salleh, now 51, who committed the offences in 2013 and 2014, was yesterday sentenced to three years and 10 months' jail. He admitted to two charges under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act involving RM1,000 (S$385) and US$351.75 (S$450). A third charge that was linked to another RM500 was considered during sentencing.

He is the first person to be prosecuted in Singapore for financing the travel of an individual to a foreign country to become or train to become a terrorist.

Some time in 2009, Kazali went to Malaysia and befriended a Malaysian, Wan Mohd Aquil Wan Zainal Abidin, also known as Akel Zainal. Akel also used to be a member of 1990s Malaysian rock band Ukays.

Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPPs) Edwin Soh and Andrew Chia said in court documents: "Akel told the accused about his religious views, as well as his Jewish conspiracy theory - that the Jews wanted to control the economy and that people should band together to fight the Jews. This intrigued the accused and he kept in contact with Akel."

The two met numerous times from 2010 to 2013, attending religious sermons and political rallies in Malaysia together.

Akel shared his extremist ideology with Kazali, and his strong interest in becoming a mujahid - a fighter - against the Syrian government to "defend Muslims in Syria".

In 2013, Akel told Kazali about his intention to travel to Syria to be a mujahid, and said he would be joining a group called Jabhat al-Nusra.

He invited Kazali to travel with him but the Singaporean told his friend to go there first. Akel then asked Kazali for money for a plane ticket to Turkey, from where he would make his way to Syria.

In December 2013, Kazali, who ran a business in Malaysia, met Akel at the Larkin bus terminal in Johor Baru and gave him RM1,000.

The next month, Akel contacted Kazali via WhatsApp and told him he needed more money. Around Jan 25, 2014, Kazali asked his daughter to remit US$351.75 to Akel's contact in Turkey. She carried out her father's instructions at a Western Union branch in Singapore.

Akel joined ISIS in 2014 and later took on a leadership role in the group, following the death of fellow Malaysian militant Muhd Wanndy Mohamed Jedi in April 2017.

The DPPs said Akel was also identified by the Malaysian authorities as being responsible for two foiled plots in Malaysia in 2019. "These plots involved instructing two Malaysian ISIS supporters to mount attacks on places of worship and police stations in Malaysia in early 2019."

Akel was subsequently killed in a Russian air strike in Syria some time in 2019, the court heard.

Malaysia Special Branch officers arrested Kazali on Dec 19, 2018.

He was sent to Singapore and arrested on Jan 7, 2019. Later that month, he was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that upon conviction, Kazali's detention order will be cancelled and he will serve the sentence imposed. He will be held separately in prison and continue to undergo rehabilitation "to prevent him from spreading his radical ideas to other inmates".

At the end of his sentence, an assessment will be made to see if he has been rehabilitated. "If he remains a threat, he may be detained further under the ISA," said MHA.

In seeking the sentence of three years and 10 months' jail, the prosecutors said Kazali made the conscious decision to fund Akel three times. "This was not a spur of the moment and one-off offence."

Defence lawyers Noor Mohamed Marican and Mohd Munir Marican from Marican & Associates pleaded for the lowest possible sentence of 11 months. "The accused has now come to realise that ISIS is a mass killing terrorist organisation whose atrocities, vision and purpose (he) unreservedly condemns," they said, adding Kazali is "committed to rehabilitating himself".

He could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000 for each charge.