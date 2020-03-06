3 people arrested for selling fake goods at Nex and Jurong Point; items worth $239,000 seized

SINGAPORE - The police arrested two women and one man for allegedly selling counterfeit goods in raids at Nex shopping mall and Jurong Point shopping centre on Thursday (March 5).

The police said in a statement on Friday that the trio are aged between 32 and 42, and are also suspected of selling counterfeit goods on various online platforms.

Photos released by the police show that the goods seized - 3,392 pieces of trademark-infringing goods worth more than $239,000 - comprised bags, pouches and wallets.

In one photo, a corner of a room is filled to the ceiling with boxes and shelves stuffed with the fake goods wrapped in plastic.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks, and profiting at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers in the process, can be jailed up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.