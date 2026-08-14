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3 people and firm charged over alleged false declarations involving $1.9m worth of goods

Bernard Koh Wee Yiap and two others – Yin Yuxi and Xue Xin – are accused of offences relating to the import and export of goods.

SINGAPORE – A company that exported mattresses and three people were charged on Aug 14 over an alleged scheme involving the false declaration of the origin of goods worth around $1.9 million.

Healthy Living Biotech (Singapore), Bernard Koh Wee Yiap, its director at the time of the alleged offences , and two others – Yin Yuxi and Xue Xin – are accused of offences relating to the import and export of goods.

The company, Koh and Yin are also accused of offences involving Customs-related matters.

The company and Koh, 54, each face four charges, while Yin, 28, faces five charges. Xue, 37, faces one charge.

The alleged offences involving the company, Koh and Yin took place in 2024 and 2025, while Xue is accused of committing his offence in 2025.

Koh is a Singaporean, while Yin and Xue are Chinese nationals. Yin is also a Singapore permanent resident.

In a statement on Aug 14, the Singapore Customs said that in February 2026, it started a probe involving mattresses exported from Singapore to the US that had been falsely declared as “Singapore-origin goods”.

In reality, the goods had originated in China.

According to the statement, investigations also uncovered an alleged scheme to suppress the declared value of the company’s imports and fraudulently evade the payment of goods and services tax amounting to around $111,000.

Singapore Customs said: “(We take) a serious view of the falsification of trade declarations or the misuse of certificates of origin.

“Such conduct undermines the integrity of international trade documentation and can damage Singapore’s standing as a trusted and reliable global trading hub.”

The cases involving Healthy Living Biotech (Singapore) and the trio have been adjourned to September.