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3 months’ jail for 4th man convicted of engaging sexual services of underage girl

Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed was one of eight people who were charged in August over offences involving the girl.

SINGAPORE – A man has been sentenced to three months’ jail for engaging the sexual services of a 16-year-old girl who lied that she was around 20 years old.

Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed had asked for her age but did not verify her claim. He then had protected sex with the teenager and paid her $30 by digital transfer.

On Nov 18, Ameerulah, 27, pleaded guilty to engaging the sexual services of a person below 18 years old.

He was one of eight people who were charged in August over offences involving the girl, and was the fourth to be dealt with in court.

Earlier in November , Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar, 24, was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail.

In October, Muhammad ’Aizat Khalis Daud, 38, was ordered to spend seven weeks behind bars. He tried but failed to have protected sex with the girl.

The month before that, Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, 26, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail. The girl had performed a non-penetrative sexual act on him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lu Huiyi said that in 2024, Ameerulah, who was a deliveryman, saw and responded to a Telegram chat group message offering a “service”.

After contacting the unnamed sender, Ameerulah picked the girl up in a van on Feb 20 that year , drove to a carpark and had sex with her in the vehicle.

Court documents did not disclose how his offence came to light, but he was arrested in September 2024.

The cases involving the other four men are still pending.