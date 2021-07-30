3 men to be charged for operating unlicensed KTV outlets

SINGAPORE - Three men, aged between 29 and 51, will be charged in court on Friday (July 30) for operating unlicensed KTV outlets.

The police said on Tuesday evening that the cases involving the men occurred late last year.

Illegal KTV outlets have come under the spotlight this month, following a spate of Covid-19 cases that were linked to them.

The case involving the 29-year-old was reported last September, said the police. The man was believed to have worked with a co-operator to operate an unlicensed KTV outlet.

He will face one charge of providing public entertainment without a licence, and another charge of failing to keep premises closed in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Separately, the 51-year-old man was believed to have operated two unlicensed KTV outlets, in cases reported in October and December last year.

The police said both outlets allegedly supplied alcohol to patrons, and one of the outlets also purportedly employed a staff to assist in the operations.

The man will face two charges of providing public entertainment without a licence, two charges of supplying alcohol without a valid licence, and one charge of employment of a foreign employee without a valid work pass.

In addition, he will also face two charges of failing to keep premises closed in line with Covid-19 regulations.

The third man to be charged is a 35-year-old who allegedly operated an unlicensed KTV outlet that supplied alcohol to customers. The case was reported last November, the police said.

He will face one charge of providing public entertainment without a licence, one charge of supplying alcohol without a valid licence and one charge of failing to keep premises closed in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The police said they has been consistently taken enforcement action at massage establishments and public entertainment outlets to suppress vice and other illegal activities.

"The police have zero tolerance of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," it added.

Those convicted of providing public entertainment without a valid licence can be fined up to $20,000. Repeat offenders will be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Meanwhile, those who are convicted of non-compliance with safe management measures under the Covid-19 regulations can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those convicted of employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass can face a fine of not less than $5,000 but not more than $30,000, jail time of up to 12 months, or both.