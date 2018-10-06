3 men get stern warnings from police for flying unmanned aircraft in restricted, special event areas

SINGAPORE - Three men were arrested and subsequently given stern warnings for flying unmanned aircraft in restricted and "special event" areas, said the police in a statement on Saturday (Oct 6).

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, an unmanned aircraft is commonly known as a drone, operated without a pilot on board.

In the first case on Aug 7 this year, an unmanned aircraft crashed into a building at North Bridge Road - a restricted area - and the police were informed. A 25-year-old man was arrested.

During the National Day celebrations on Aug 9 this year, two other men aged 32 and 49 were arrested for possessing and operating unmanned aircraft at a "special event area" in the vicinity of Marina Barrage and the Singapore Flyer respectively.

The police have completed investigations for the three cases and issued stern warnings to the three men.

"Flying an unmanned aircraft in a special event area may pose a threat to public safety and security as large crowds are expected in the area. Flying an unmanned aircraft near a fireworks area is especially dangerous and can cause severe harm to members of the public who are watching the fireworks," said the statement.

Those found guilty can be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to a year.