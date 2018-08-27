3 men arrested for suspected involvement in illegal transaction of marine gas oil off Tuas

SINGAPORE - The Police Coast Guard arrested three men, aged between 22 and 30, for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil in the waters off northern Tuas.

The men, who were members of a foreign registered vessel, were arrested on Sunday (Aug 26). The arrests were part of a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The foreign registered work boat, as well as $3,501 in cash, were seized for investigations.

The three crew members will be charged in court on Tuesday with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

In a statement on Monday, the police said: "The Police Coast Guard and the MPA take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine fuel in Singapore waters. The Police Coast Guard will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters."

This is not the first time an arrest involving the illegal transaction of marine gas oil has been made this year.

In May, 15 men were arrested for allegedly being involved in an illegal sale of marine gas oil in the waters off the Sultan Shoal lighthouse.

Preliminary investigations at the time revealed that eight of the men were crew members of a Singapore registered vessel, who allegedly misappropriated 1,000 litres of marine gas oil without their company's knowledge. They then sold it to the crew of a foreign registered tugboat.

The foreign registered tugboat was seized for investigations.