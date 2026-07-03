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Court documents stated that the victim, who was attacked at around 3am at the junction of Buyong Road and Orchard Road, suffered injuries to his neck and the back of his head.

SINGAPORE – Three men who were allegedly involved in an Orchard Road brawl on July 2 have been handed an assault charge each.

Badril Fitri Khasnuri, 25, Clapton Goh Jun Siong, 27 and Jason Li Zhijie, 33, appeared in a district court on July 3 and are accused of using a kitchen knife to repeatedly slash a man.

Court documents stated that the victim, who was attacked at around 3am at the junction of Buyong and Orchard roads, suffered injuries to his neck and the back of his head.

The trio’s cases will be mentioned again on July 17.

Physical crimes, like violent ones involving knives, have been on the rise here, with 75 knife-related incidents reported in the first half of 2025 – an increase from 59 in the same period the year before.

For assaulting another person with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.