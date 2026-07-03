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3 men allegedly involved in Orchard Road brawl accused of slashing man with kitchen knife

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Court documents stated that the victim, who was attacked at around 3am at the junction of Buyong Road and Orchard Road, suffered injuries to his neck and the back of his head.

Court documents stated that the victim, who was attacked at around 3am at the junction of Buyong Road and Orchard Road, suffered injuries to his neck and the back of his head.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

  • Three men have been charged with assault after allegedly slashing a man with a kitchen knife on July 2.
  • The victim sustained injuries to his neck and the back of his head in the early morning attack.
  • The trio's cases will be mentioned again on July 17.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Three men who were allegedly involved in an Orchard Road brawl on July 2 have been handed an assault charge each.

Badril Fitri Khasnuri, 25, Clapton Goh Jun Siong, 27 and Jason Li Zhijie, 33, appeared in a district court on July 3 and are accused of using a kitchen knife to repeatedly slash a man.

Court documents stated that the victim, who was attacked at around 3am at the junction of Buyong and Orchard roads, suffered injuries to his neck and the back of his head.

The trio’s cases will be mentioned again on July 17.

Physical crimes, like violent ones involving knives, have been on the rise here, with 75 knife-related incidents reported in the first half of 2025 – an increase from 59 in the same period the year before.

For assaulting another person with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

More on this topic
2 arrested, 4 others taken to hospital after alleged brawl in Orchard Road
Man who stabbed friend near Tampines MRT station after heated argument handed jail term

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.