3 jailed over $124k graft case linked to ex-embassy official

Three Singaporean men were sentenced to jail yesterday for their role in a $124,000 corruption case involving a former labour attache of the Indonesian embassy here.

Most of the offences, which were committed in 2018, involved bribing the embassy official in exchange for accreditation to sell performance bonds linked to the hiring of Indonesian maids here.

Abdul Aziz Mohamed Hanib, 66, was sentenced to 17 months' jail; James Yeo Siew Liang, 50, to 15 months in jail; and Benjamin Chow Tuck Keong, 58, to one month.

In addition, Abdul Aziz was fined around $18,300, and Yeo $21,360.

The trio were convicted in April.

The labour attache, Mr Agus Ramdhany Machjumi, has left his Indonesian embassy post and is no longer in Singapore.

Ms Ratna Lestari Harjana, the embassy's head of information and socio-cultural affairs, told The Straits Times that Mr Agus' case is being criminally investigated by the Indonesian police in Jakarta and that he will face the legal system under Indonesian law.

"His case is still an ongoing process with cooperation between the Indonesian police, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the Singapore Police Force."

In February 2018, the embassy here required all employers of Indonesian maids to buy a performance bond to ensure that they follow the terms of the embassy-issued employment contract.

At the time, employers had to pay a $70 premium for a bond guarantee from insurers approved by the embassy. They had to pay $6,000 if they breached the contract.

Agents of the accredited insurers received 45 per cent of the premium for each bond.

Mr Agus was then in charge of issuing the accreditation to insurers.

He directed Abdul Aziz, then a freelance translator, to look for insurance agents who would agree to share the commissions collected in exchange for accreditation.

Abdul Aziz approached his friend Mr Samad Salim, who then roped in Chow, the corporate development director of a company dealing with organic products.

Chow later found Yeo, who was then an insurance agent representing AIG Asia-Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance.

Yeo's name can no longer be found on the General Insurance Association of Singapore's website.

Without the knowledge of AIG and Liberty, Yeo shared his commissions, which totalled about $124,000, with the other men.

According to court documents, he kept more than $21,000 and gave Abdul Aziz a similar amount. Mr Agus received over $72,000, while Chow and Mr Samad each obtained about $5,000.

It was not mentioned in court yesterday if there is a case against Mr Samad.

Yeo and Abdul Aziz were each convicted of 18 corruption charges. Chow, who helped introduce Yeo to Abdul Aziz, was found guilty of one charge of abetting Abdul Aziz to solicit gratification.

Abdul Aziz was also convicted of attempting to seek bribes for Mr Agus in March 2018 from a Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore representative. The offer was not taken up.

Yesterday, the CPIB said it has been in touch with the Indonesian authorities about the case.