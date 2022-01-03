3 injured in accident involving Maserati on New Year's Day

Three people were injured on New Year's Day after a black Maserati was said to have rammed into pedestrians who were about to cross the road at a traffic light junction.

All three victims, aged between 27 and 41, were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Grange Road and Orchard Road at 9.35pm on Saturday.

Student Yang Yuxuan, 22, said she was passing by when she saw a woman who seemed to be in her 20s lying in the middle of the road, Lianhe Zaobao reported. She remained motionless until SCDF personnel arrived and carried her to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Ms Yang said the man driving the Maserati appeared to be in his 30s and was accompanied by a woman and a boy.

Two lanes on the road where the accident happened were blocked for about half an hour.

Police investigations are ongoing.