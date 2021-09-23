3 in hospital after Changi Airport bus crash

A person was trapped at the driver's seat of a bus after an accident at Changi Airport yesterday.

The SBS Transit bus appeared to have crashed into a pillar under a Skytrain track.

Three people, a 59-year-old male bus driver and two passengers - a woman, 34, and a man, 42 - were conscious when taken to hospital, said the authorities.

The accident occurred at about 1.05pm in 65 Airport Boulevard, between Terminal 3 and Terminal 1.

"A person was found trapped at the driver's seat of a bus. SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment," said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

It is unclear whether the bus driver was the one trapped.

The Changi Airport Group said: "No services have been running on the affected Skytrain track and there was no impact to the infrastructure."

A police probe is ongoing.