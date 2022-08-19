3 girls held for allegedly beating teen at Sengkang carpark

A teenage girl's brutal beating by three girls in a Sengkang carpark on Tuesday evening is being investigated by the police, after videos of the incident were circulated on social media.

In the videos, the trio can be seen punching, kicking, slapping and throwing rubber sandals at the victim, who tries to protect herself by covering her face.

Two teenage boys, who are standing nearby, do not intervene during the attack.

Three girls, all aged 15, have been arrested for wrongful confinement and are under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

The trio are alleged to have assaulted the victim at the multi-storey carpark of Block 269 Compassvale Link.

"The female teenager sustained injuries but did not require immediate conveyance to hospital. She subsequently sought medical attention," said a police spokesman, who added that the teenagers involved are believed to be known to one another.

Three videos of the incident were uploaded online on Wednesday. The first video shows the victim in white cowering on the floor as one of the three assailants, dressed in black, pulls her hair and punches the top of her head three times. A second assailant then kicks the victim in the head repeatedly before throwing rubber sandals at her.

In the second video, the trio can be seen showing a video on a mobile phone to the victim.

They then throw an unknown liquid at her before one of them drags her to the ground by the hair and kicks her in the chest.

The victim scrambles towards one of the teenage boys dressed in red, hiding behind him as the trio warn the boy to "let her go".

In the third video, the trio hit the girl as the two teenage boys look on. One of the boys seemingly tries to protect the victim as one of the assailants grabs her by the hair and punches her face eight times.

In the video, the attackers accuse the victim of causing relationship troubles for others by bad-mouthing them.

The boys in the video are believed to be wearing T-shirts from Jurong Secondary School.

The Straits Times has contacted the school for comment.

Since the videos were uploaded, they have been shared more than 10,000 times, with netizens calling for the school and police to take stern action.