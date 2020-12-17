3 charged over illegal access to telco data

Three Singaporean men accused of committing crimes related to obtaining the personal details of Singtel and StarHub customers were charged in a district court yesterday.

Kelvin Foo Cheek Ann, 32, and Zhang Jiazheng, 38, are said to have used computers at their workplaces to illicitly access the subscriber databases of Singtel and StarHub respectively.

The third man, Philbert Lim Zong Xian, 33, faces three charges for allegedly bribing another man, Lee Cheng Yan, 37, with a total of $1,000 to get customers' details from the telcos in 2017.

Foo faces 15 charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act, including allegedly getting information related to the address of Lee's former girlfriend in 2014.

He is also accused of accepting $180 from Lee in 2016 in return for retrieving confidential details of Singtel customers.

Zhang faces nine counts of knowingly using a computer at his workplace to access StarHub subscribers' details between 2015 and 2017.

Lee was charged in 2018 over various offences and his case is pending.

Lim, Zhang and Foo are scheduled to be in court next on Jan 13.

Following Zhang's hearing yesterday, StarHub said it takes data security very seriously.

The firm had revoked Zhang's access to its system and suspended him when the case arose three years ago. He was fired in 2017 after its investigations found he had breached the employees' code of conduct.

StarHub added: "We also tightened our systems and processes as well as conducted additional staff awareness training on data protection, to further safeguard StarHub information."

Those convicted of using a computer to secure access to data without authority can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.