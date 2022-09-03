3 allegedly sold bank account details to scammers

Three men were charged in a district court on Friday for allegedly selling their bank account details to scammers in unrelated cases.

The accounts were used to launder at least $370,000 from various scams involving at least eight victims. The trio are Muhamad Hakim Fugi, 19, Tan Yong Kwang, 22, and Zhang Demin, 33.

Hakim, the sole Singaporean, is accused of two counts of engaging in a conspiracy with an unknown person to cheat Standard Chartered Bank and UOB.

He was also handed two charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said he allegedly made a deal with an unknown person over messaging platform Telegram to open bank accounts and hand over their control in exchange for cash.

"(He) allegedly cheated banks into opening two bank accounts and subsequently handed over the Internet banking login username, password and one-time password (OTP) of both bank accounts to the unknown person," the police said.

Hakim's case has been adjourned to Sept 21.

Tan, a Malaysian, was handed a charge under the Computer Misuse Act on Friday.

Police said that in November last year, he allegedly responded to a Facebook post offering him "fast cash" if he agreed to "rent out" his bank account.

He was contacted by an unknown person who offered him RM1,600 (S$500) a month.

Tan allegedly provided the Internet banking login username, password and OTP of his bank account.

He is expected to plead guilty on Oct 10.

Zhang faces one count of helping another person control the benefits of criminal conduct between last November and December.

According to the police statement, the Chinese national allegedly responded to a post from a website that offered him money to sell his bank account.

The police said: "He contacted an unknown person who offered him $900 in return for his bank account and prepaid SIM card."

He allegedly provided the person with an ATM card with the personal identification number, information linked to his bank account, and a prepaid SIM card.

The court heard that Zhang intends to plead guilty on Oct 13.

For each charge, those convicted of assisting another person to control benefits of criminal conduct can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to three years and fined for each charge.