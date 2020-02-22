2nd person jailed for role in training grant scam

A woman who was an administrator of Adonis Group, a beauty and wellness salon chain, got a 20-week jail term for her role in cheating the authorities of more than $160,000 in training grants.

Tan Zhenni, 38, pleaded guilty yesterday to 15 charges of forgery for the purpose of cheating, with another 95 charges taken into consideration.

She is the second of two women from the Adonis Group to be convicted for their involvement in making the fraudulent claims between 2012 and 2013.

The first was Lun Yeow Siang, 41, who was the chain's assistant general manager from April 2011 to July 2013, and whom Tan reported to.

The Adonis Group has since repaid the amount in full to the Government.

Court documents state Tan had forged the attendance records and assessment plan of the Adonis Group employees who supposedly attended training courses. These were then submitted as supporting documents to claim training grants from the defunct Workforce Development Agency.

The agency is now part of Workforce Singapore, a statutory board that helps ensure the local workforce is competitive and stays employable, among other things.

The court heard that Tan forged the documents on the instructions of Lun, who received a 10-month jail term last month.

The training courses the employees were supposed to have attended were conducted by Adonis International, part of the group and an accredited training organisation offering Workforce Skills Qualifications courses.

Those found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.