2kg of heroin among $183,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB raid

SINGAPORE - Drugs with a street value of about $183,000 were seized by authorities, including nearly 2kg of heroin, in a raid on Tuesday afternoon (April 30).

Four suspected drug offenders were also arrested following the raid at a Joo Chiat Place unit, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

They included two Singaporean men - a 48-year-old suspected drug trafficker and a 35-year-old suspected drug abuser - and a 33 year-old female foreign national arrested around Joo Chiat Place.

A 26-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at a traffic junction in Toh Guan Road, and $13,800 in cash was recovered from him.

CNB is investigating all the suspects for drug activities.

A total of 1.99kg of heroin, 424g of Ice, 15 Ecstasy tablets, 15 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis were found by CNB officers after searching the Joo Chiat unit.

Various coloured substances weighing over 7.6kg suspected to be Ice or ketamine were also seized.

CNB said that the nearly 2kg of heroin can feed the addiction of 950 abusers for a week, while 424g of Ice can do the same for 242 abusers over the same period.