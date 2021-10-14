29 people to be charged with Covid-19 breaches, committing offences in unlicensed KTVs

SINGAPORE - Police operations against two unlicensed KTV outlets will see 29 people hauled to court on Thursday (Oct 14).

In a statement on Wednesday (Oct 13), the police said six people will be charged with offences related to operating a KTV outlet without a licence and Covid-19 restrictions.

The other 23 people will be charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions.

All 29 had been rounded up in two separate operations - one in February and another in July.

On Feb 25, police found a 39-year-old man operating an unlicensed KTV outlet with his two staff, aged 26 and 33.

Ten other people, aged between 25 and 27, were also found there allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

The three people running the KTV will be charged with operating an unlicensed KTV providing alcohol.

The 10 patrons will be charged with breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

On July 18, the police found another unlicensed KTV that allegedly served alcohol to patrons.

Three men, aged between 31 and 39, will be charged with operating an unlicensed KTV providing alcohol.

The police also found 13 patrons allegedly mingling and drinking and they will be charged with breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

For operating an unlicensed KTV, those convicted can be fined up to $20,000 under the Public Entertainments Act.

Those convicted of supplying alcohol without a licence under the Liquor Control Act can also be fined up to $20,000.

For breaching safe distancing measures, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.