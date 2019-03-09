$280k worth of drugs seized, 136 arrested in CNB blitz

The authorities have arrested 136 suspected drug offenders and seized various drugs, including heroin and cannabis, in an 11-day islandwide operation.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $280,000.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement yesterday that about 3.8kg of heroin, 96g of Ice, 88g of cannabis, 83g of a new psychoactive substance, 1g of cocaine, 56 Ecstasy tablets, five packets of LSD and two Erimin-5 tablets had been seized.

Erimin-5 and Ice are street names for nimetazepam, a hypnotic drug, and methamphetamine respectively.

The operation, which started on Feb 25 and ended yesterday, covered areas such as Balestier, Geylang, Jurong and Woodlands.

In one case, two Singaporeans - a 61-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman - were arrested near Woodlands Drive 62 on Feb 27. About $16,840 in cash was recovered from the man.

Officers seized about 3.75kg of heroin, 89g of Ice, 54 Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and 36 bottles of methadone when they went to his rented unit.

They also found drug paraphernalia, including improvised drug-smoking utensils, digital weighing scales and empty plastic sachets.

A Singaporean man, 45, who was in the unit at the time, was arrested.

CNB said that 3.75kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of 1,786 abusers for a week.

Choo Yun Ting