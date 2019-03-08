$280,000 worth of drugs seized, 136 arrested in islandwide CNB blitz

SINGAPORE - The authorities have arrested 136 suspected drug offenders and seized various drugs, including heroin and cannabis, in an 11-day islandwide operation.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of $280,000.

On Friday (March 8), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that around 3.8kg of heroin, 96g of Ice, 88g of cannabis, 83g of new psychoactive substance, 1g of cocaine, 56 Ecstasy tablets, five packets of LSDs and two Erimin-5 tablets were seized in the operation.

Erimin-5 and Ice are street names for Nimetazepam - a hypnotic drug - and methamphetamine, respectively.

The 11-day operation started on Feb 25 and ended on Friday. It covered areas such as Balestier, Geylang, Jurong and Woodlands.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested two Singaporeans, a 61-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, near Woodlands Drive 62 on Feb 27.

Around $16,840 in cash was recovered from the man.

About 3.75kg of heroin, 89g of Ice, 54 Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and 36 bottles of methadone were seized when CNB officers raided the man's rented unit.

Drug paraphernalia, including improvised drug-smoking utensils, digital weighing scales and empty plastic sachets, were also recovered.

A 45-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the unit.

CNB said that 3.75kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of 1,786 abusers for a week.

The agency is investigating the drug activities of all the arrested suspects.