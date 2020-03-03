$27,000 worth of cannabis seized from Malaysian-registered car at Tuas

SINGAPORE - The authorities seized six bundles of cannabis worth $27,000 in a Malaysia-registered car at the Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (March 2), after directing a "visibly nervous" driver to the side for further checks.

The driver, a 24-year-old Malaysian man, was then arrested and the case is being investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the CNB and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint release on Tuesday.

The six bundles of cannabis weighed about 2.4kg, enough to feed the addiction of about 340 abusers for a week.

ICA also said that it will continue to conduct checks on vehicles, passengers and cargo, as such ways of hiding drugs to be smuggled here can also be used to bring into Singapore undesirable people, weapons, explosives and other contraband items.