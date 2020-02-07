27 weeks' jail for former Yale-NUS College student who filmed female housemates in shower

SINGAPORE - A former Yale-NUS College student who filmed four of his female housemates showering on campus was sentenced on Friday (Feb 7) to 27 weeks' jail.

In sentencing him, District Judge Adam Nakhoda said the level of intrusion was high.

The judge also added that some, if not all, of the women's faces could be seen in the incriminating videos.

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the women's identities, pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Another 16 similar charges were considered during sentencing.

He committed the offences between August 2017 and March last year. These involved at least four different women as some of the victims were unidentified.

He has already been dismissed from Yale-NUS College for breaching its "code of conduct and for posing a safety risk to (its) community", said Professor Joanne Roberts, its executive vice-president of academic affairs.

The dismissal took effect at the end of October last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim had told the court that the man and his victims stayed in individual bedrooms in the same suite on campus.

The four women were 22 years old at the time of the offences.

One of them returned to the suite at around 8pm on March 3 last year with her boyfriend and she entered the common bathroom to take a shower.

About five minutes later, the offender made his way to the closed bathroom door, placed his mobile phone above it and used the device to record her in the nude.

The woman heard noises outside and spotted his feet when she peered under the gap of the bathroom door.

She looked up and shouted for her boyfriend when she spotted the mobile phone. She then wrapped herself in a towel and ran out of the bathroom.

The offender immediately sprinted to the living room, sat on a sofa and deleted the four-second video he had shot. He also got rid of other incriminating videos.

When the victim and her boyfriend saw the man, they asked him if he had seen anybody entering the suite.

The boyfriend also asked to view the man's mobile phone but could not find anything incriminating.

The woman reported the matter to campus security but was told there were no relevant closed-circuit television cameras in places such as inside the suite and the nearby staircases.

She lodged a police report on March 13 last year and officers later seized from the man items such as his mobile phone and hard-disk drive.

The incriminating videos were then retrieved following a forensic examination of the hard drive.

Offenders convicted of insulting a woman's modesty can be jailed for up to a year and fined for each charge.