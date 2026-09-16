Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

27 months’ jail for man whose parcel containing cannabis was intercepted at SingPost Centre

Anton Andrievsky’s parcel from Britain was intercepted at the SingPost Centre in Eunos Road in September 2025.

SINGAPORE – A drug abuser who had to undergo reformative training in 2019 ordered cannabis from overseas via Telegram after he had served his sentence.

Anton Andrievsky’s parcel was sent from Britain before it was intercepted at the SingPost Centre in Eunos Road in September 2025.

When confronted, the American offender, 28, told the Singapore authorities he had ordered the drug from someone named “Yaz” for his personal consumption, and had done so on around three other occasions.

During reformative training, young offenders are detained in a centre to undergo a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

But on Sept 16, the repeat offender, who is a Singapore permanent resident, was sentenced to two years and three months’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of attempted drug possession.

According to him, he had ordered about 140g of cannabis and had intended to pay Yaz $2,500 for the drug.

Andrievsky, who lived in a Toa Payoh flat, had also used its previous owner’s details in the transaction as he did not want to use his own particulars.

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer was performing screening duties at the agency’s parcel post section at the SingPost Centre on Sept 30, 2025, when he spotted anomalies in the X-ray images of a parcel.

Its intended delivery address was Andrievsky’s home, but the previous owner was named as its recipient.

The authorities then inspected the parcel, which contained a pair of jeans and around 136g of “vegetable matter”, which was later identified as cannabis.

The case was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and its officers visited Andrievsky’s home at around 2.30pm that day.

They introduced themselves and knocked on the front door, but no one opened it.

Andrievsky, who was alone, panicked and texted his then girlfriend.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Tan said CNB officers detected movement in the unit and gave several warnings to open the door, but Andrievsky refused to comply.

Officers used force to enter the unit, and Andrievsky was arrested.

He could not provide any details about Yaz.

When asked to show his correspondence with Yaz, Andrievsky claimed he could not do so as he had forgotten his password.