257 people under probe over scams totalling more than $10.9m

A total of 257 people are under investigation over scams involving more than $10.9 million.

The suspected scammers and money mules - 177 men and 80 women - are believed to be involved in more than 849 scam cases, the police said yesterday.

They are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence in connection with investment, job, e-commerce, loan, China or government official impersonation and other scams.

The suspects were caught during a two-week operation between Oct 8 and 21 conducted by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The police said: "To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. Money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may also call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.scamalert.sg