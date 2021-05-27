25 massage outlets caught breaching Covid-19 mask rules

The police will take action against 25 massage establishments for not ensuring that staff and customers wear masks at all times.

A total of 23 individuals will also be taken to task for not wearing a mask during their massages.

This comes as checks at such establishments are stepped up to ensure that safe management measures are followed, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Checks have been carried out at around 850 such establishments in the past two weeks.

"Over the past few weeks, several clusters of infection have emerged alongside many unlinked community cases," the police said. "These developments have demonstrated the need for continued vigilance in the practice of safe management measures by permitted enterprises like massage establishments, which are allowed to operate during the current Covid-19 pandemic."

Depending on the severity of breaches found, massage establishments may be fined between $1,000 and $2,000, while individuals may be fined up to $1,000.

Operators may also be liable for prosecution under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, and first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Subsequent offences may incur higher penalties of a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Individuals who do not comply with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations may also be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.