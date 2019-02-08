25 drivers lured by online ads to smuggle cigarettes

Last year, 25 people answering online advertisements for drivers to go across the border were caught for smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysia.

The advertisements, which were posted on social media platforms such as Facebook and WeChat, offered payments ranging from $100 to $600 for every smuggling trip made into Singapore.

A typical ad might say it was looking for drivers who went to Johor Baru often to fill their cars up with petrol, and might even offer cars for those without one.

Answering such an ad on Facebook was 45-year-old Singaporean Law Hwa Peng, who was offered $400 for every cigarette-smuggling trip he made.

He was provided with a car, which he drove to Malaysia, but was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint when he tried to drive back to Singapore on Nov 16 last year.

A total of 144 cartons and 1,143 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found inside modified compartments in the vehicle. The duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $22,050 and $1,610, respectively.

Law was jailed for 20 weeks.

Another driver who answered an ad, Malaysian Ku Kai Chien, 25, was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint on March 21 last year, with 201 cartons and 790 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in his van.

The duty and GST evaded amounted to about $23,910 and $1,750, respectively, and Ku was sentenced to six months in jail.



A Facebook advertisement recruiting drivers to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysia into Singapore. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS



The other 23 drivers were given jail terms of between 10 weeks and six months, and had their vehicles seized by the authorities.

Singapore Customs assistant director-general of intelligence and investigation Yeo Sew Meng said: "Drivers who are hoping to make easy and quick money from the syndicates by smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore should think twice. They will end up paying a higher price when they are caught."

In response to queries, a Singapore Customs spokesman said the advertisements are usually put up on social media platforms by unknown, overseas accounts.

Those caught buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences may also be confiscated.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities or evasion of customs duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-2330-000, e-mail customs_intelligence@ customs.gov.sg or use the Customs@SG mobile app to report these illegal activities.