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$24k fine for former partner at private eye agency over surveillance of cop at his home, workplace

Tan Hui Ting pleaded guilty on Sept 15 to one count of carrying out sensitive private investigation assignments without prior written approval from a licensing officer.

SINGAPORE - A former partner in a private investigation agency was on Sept 15 handed a fine of $24,000 for her role in conducting surveillance on a police officer.

Tan Hui Ting, 33, together with the firm’s managing director, Tan Kok Boon, 58, accepted an assignment by a client in November 2021 to monitor a police officer involved in an investigation concerning the client’s father.

Despite knowing the target was an officer working at Police Cantonment Complex (PCC), which is a protected place under the Infrastructure Protection Act, CDiC Consultants did not seek approval from the Police Regulatory Department to conduct the surveillance.

On Sept 15, Tan Hui Ting pleaded guilty to one count of carrying out sensitive private investigation assignments without prior written approval from a licensing officer .

Business records show she stepped down as a partner in CDiC in May 2025.

On July 14, Tan Kok Boon was fined $25,000, while CDiC was fined $20,000 for supplying private investigation services without approval.

The court heard that a man identified as Pai Hong Yao contacted CDiC in November 2021 to conduct surveillance on a police officer, who was involved in an investigation that Pai’s father was part of.

Pai claimed he was dissatisfied with the way his father was treated during the investigation.

The court heard that Pai wanted to find out if the police officer was a good or bad policeman through the private investigators.

Between Dec 16, 2021, and Jan 9, 2022, CDiC deployed its private investigators to surveil the officer at his home and workplace. They tracked his movements during the day and took photographs of him, even when he was at home.

On several occasions, surveillance was conducted from 7am to midnight.

The prosecution said Tan Hui Ting updated Pai regularly , sending photographs taken of the police officer , his vehicles and his residence.

She also updated him when surveillance was conducted at the PCC.

CDiC received $25,100 from Pai for the engagement.

The surveillance only stopped when the officer noticed he was being followed on Jan 9, 2022. He filed a police report the next day.

The prosecution said the PCC exists as the operational heart of the Singapore Police Force and is a protected area to prevent intrusion into sensitive work being done there .

In their submissions on sentencing, the prosecution said Tan Hui Ting and her partner deliberately surveiled a police officer.

Said the prosecution: “It was calculated, sustained, and directed at a person working in a place where sensitive work, with implications to public safety and security, is carried out.”