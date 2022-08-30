24,500 phone numbers blocked and 5.1m SMSes reported, thanks to app

More than 24,500 phone numbers, believed to be used in scams, have been blocked by the ScamShield application, said the police yesterday.

Over 5.1 million SMSes have also been reported on the app, which was launched in November 2020 to reduce opportunities for scammers to contact potential victims.

The app, managed by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and Singapore Police Force, has been downloaded by over 300,500 users of iOS devices.

More Singaporeans will be able to download the app when it is released on Android devices next month. The app identifies and filters out scam messages and blocks calls from phone numbers that are verified as scam-related, said the police.

Apart from reporting scam messages, users will also receive alerts on trending scam tactics.

Separately, a revamped online quiz to educate retail bank customers on various scams such as bank phishing, investment and job scams, which are among the top 10 scams of concern for the first half of this year, was rolled out yesterday.

The first edition of the Scam Buster Bank Quiz, which was launched in 2020, was attempted more than 440,000 times.

The police said the revamped quiz features more interactive elements and actual scam examples to educate customers on how to spot red flags, and what to do upon receiving such scam messages.

"A discerning and well-informed public is the best defence against scams, especially given the increase in scam variants," said the police, adding that they will continue to work with NCPC to conduct public education on scams, especially online where most scams are taking place.

Nadine Chua