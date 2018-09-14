$24,000 worth of drugs seized, 98 arrested in four-day CNB operation

SINGAPORE - The authorities have arrested 98 suspected drug offenders and seized various drugs including heroin and cannabis in an islandwide operation.

The drugs are estimated to have a total street value of about $24,000.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Friday afternoon (Sept 14) that 166g of Ice, 128g of cannabis, 82g of heroin, 22 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 Ecstasy tablets were seized in a four-day operation that started on Monday morning.

Erimin-5 and Ice are street names for Nimetazepam, a hypnotic drug, and methamphetamine, respectively.

CNB and police officers scoured various locations, including Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Geylang, Hougang, Joo Chiat, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

As part of the operation, CNB officers arrested a 20-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking near Upper Thomson Road on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken to his rented unit near the area, where officers had to make a forced entry after two other occupants - who were also suspects - refused to let them in.

The two, a 16-year-old Singaporean girl and a 22-year-old Malaysian man, were also arrested.

Various drugs, three digital weighing scales and several improvised drug-smoking apparatuses were also found.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing, CNB said.